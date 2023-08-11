TUPELO — Construction of a dozen pickleball courts at Dot Cooper Kelly Park in Tupelo’s Lee Acres is moving ahead as planned. With a large pickleball tournament scheduled for November, that’s good news.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said contractors have poured the curbing for the park’s new parking lot, have installed the posts up for a chain link fence and plan to pour concrete for the court soon. This latter portion of the project will trigger a monthlong waiting period while the concrete cures before work can begin again.
Meanwhile, contractors will continue working on other portions of the project.
“They are on schedule,” Farned said of work on the project.
Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, but includes a small paddle instead of a racket and a perforated hollow ball rather than a felt-covered rubber tennis ball. The courts are about half the size of regulation tennis courts.
In April, the Tupelo City Council previously approved a $1.28 million contract with M&N Construction to build a fenced, lighted 12-court pickleball area, restroom upgrades and a parking lot at the park.
President of the Tupelo Area Pickleball Board Andy Burleson said the pickleball community is bursting at the seams and ready for the new courts to be complete, noting that many new players were joining over the summer.
“We are booming,” Burleson said, adding players were “racing” to the city’s existing courts. “We are ready for permanent courts. We need more just to alleviate some of the stress …. Everyone is looking forward to having space.”
Burleson said the 2023 Pickleball Championship tournament will be on Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 10-12, with registration already open. He said they hope to use the courts at Dot Cooper Kelly if they are complete. If not, the tournament will take place at Rob Leake Park in the Joyner neighborhood.
Proceeds from the tournament will go to The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the Talbot House. Ted and Lynn Moll are organizing the tournament, Burleson said.
For those interested, there will be a beginner’s friendly tournament on Aug. 19 that starts at 9 a.m. called “My 1st Pickleball Tournament.” Burleson said more information can be found on the Tupelo Area Pickleball Page on Facebook or on their website, www.http://tupeloareapickleball.com.
