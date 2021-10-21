TUPELO • City officials are trying to improve drainage and safety at one of the largest parks in town.

Employees with Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen this week are working to replace a pipe in Ballard Park that runs from the back of the stage to behind the T-ball fields.

The Tupelo City Council on in August voted to award around $145,000 to Hanna for the pipe project.

Alex Farned, the director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation, told the Daily Journal in August that the area near the pipe at times poses a safety hazard because small sinkholes start to form around the pipe, which causes city workers to rope the area off.

“This will be the first of many of these types of projects,” Farned said.

The Council earlier this month also voted to award around $232,000 to CIG contractors out of Corinth for drainage work to be conducted on the Rutherford road side of the park.

Farned said he anticipates construction on Rutherford portion to begin in mid-November.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus