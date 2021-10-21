Brice Lofton and McKedzie Otts, employees with Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen, work to fill out gravel as they replace drainage piping and storm drain drop inlet boxes in the Ballard Park on Monday morning.
John Hanna, co-owner of Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen, checks the level of a drainage drop inlet box as he and his team work to replaced the drainage system in Ballard Park on Monday morning in Tupelo.
The crew from Hanna Contracting hooks up a drop inlet box to an excavator to be installed with drainage piping being replaced at Ballard Park in Tupelo on Monday morning.
Jim Hanna, co-owner of Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen, installs a new drainage pipe as he and his team work to replaced the drainage system in Ballard Park on Monday morning in Tupelo.
The crew from Hanna Contracting work on replacing the drainage system in Ballard Park on Monday morning.
TUPELO • City officials are trying to improve drainage and safety at one of the largest parks in town.
Employees with Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen this week are working to replace a pipe in Ballard Park that runs from the back of the stage to behind the T-ball fields.
The Tupelo City Council on in August voted to award around $145,000 to Hanna for the pipe project.
Alex Farned, the director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation, told the Daily Journal in August that the area near the pipe at times poses a safety hazard because small sinkholes start to form around the pipe, which causes city workers to rope the area off.
“This will be the first of many of these types of projects,” Farned said.
The Council earlier this month also voted to award around $232,000 to CIG contractors out of Corinth for drainage work to be conducted on the Rutherford road side of the park.
Farned said he anticipates construction on Rutherford portion to begin in mid-November.