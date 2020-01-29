TUPELO - The Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy will present a workshop, The Right Way to Start a 501(c)3 Nonprofit, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo.
This one-day workshop provides the legal and practical steps to successfully organize and secure state and federal approval to operate as a tax-exempt organization. The class includes a guidebook developed by The Alliance (valued at $49).
This workshop will cover completing IRS Form 1023EZ, creating by-laws, setting up a board of directors, creating a funding plan, incorporating with the Mississippi Secretary of State, and obtaining approval to solicit funds in Mississippi.
The facilitator for this workshop will be Kimberly Massey of Thrive South consulting in Brandon.
Cost is $149 per person. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to www.alliancems.org and click on the “learn” tab, then the “training & events” link, then click the “view live trainings” and find the corresponding date/course and register from there.