The last time Willie Mauldin talked to his Wall Street Journal colleague Evan Gershkovich, it was through an innocuous text exchange common for any newsroom.
“Just working on routine stuff,” Mauldin recalled. “He was asking for a contact, and I was giving it to him for something he was working on.”
Within 24 hours, Gershkovich was sitting in a cell in Moscow’s infamous Lefortovo Prison, the first American journalist charged in Russia for espionage since the Cold War.
Russia’s Federal Security Service — what Mauldin called the “modern-day KGB” — arrested Gershkovich, 31, on March 29. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The WSJ has denied the charges, and the White House has started the process of declaring the journalist “wrongfully detained.”
“That’s a formal process through the State Department that will set in place, more or less, a hostage negotiation type team to prioritize this case and do anything we can to get him back,” said Mauldin, who grew up in Tupelo and spent his high school years in Columbus after his father was hired as associate pastor at First United Methodist Church. “That brings a lot of resources through the U.S. government.”
The Russian government will hear an appeal on the charges April 18.
Gershkovich, who has Russian heritage but was born in the U.S., began working for the WSJ in early 2022 and was accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry as a correspondent covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He wrote about the horrors and toll of the war from Russian border towns, profiled political dissidents and shone a light on independent Russian journalists detained by President Vladimir Putin.
Now Mauldin, a nearly 14-year veteran at the WSJ who covers U.S. foreign policy and the State Department, has joined with his colleagues, as well as journalists around the world to maintain awareness of Gershkovich in both traditional and social media. Mauldin said WSJ executives are regularly communicating with the State Department.
“We’re very excited about everything U.S. officials are doing,” Mauldin said “… Our hope is that (they) will continue to make this a priority. The Wall Street Journal is in this for the long haul, and we want to keep awareness high through any means we can.
“… Keeping Evan’s name mentioned in communities will have the effect of keeping his story and keeping hope alive, and creating the conditions where he can be free to someday report again,” he added.
To Russia, with love
Mauldin fell in love with Russian culture and literature at Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, reading Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” after lights out in his dorm room.
He developed a deep appreciation for classical music, then learned the cyrillic alphabet — the first step in his becoming fluent in the Russian language. He earned a degree from Yale in Russian language and literature, delving into journalism during his college years with internships at The Dispatch and the Moscow Times.
When he first traveled to Russia, he didn’t encounter the romanticized version he had envisioned. What he found fascinated him enough to draw him back.
“Not everyone was playing chess all the time or listening to Tchaikovsky,” he said. “(But) there was a distinct culture and a variety of people and experiences and adventures, if you want to call them that.”
He returned in 2006 as a staff reporter for the Moscow Times, then worked through the end of 2011 in Russia, including stints with Bloomberg and as deputy chief for WSJ’s Moscow bureau.
“When I was there, foreign correspondents felt pretty free to do what they wanted. … The Foreign Ministry would sometimes come by our office, ask how we were doing and comment on our reporting, which was a bit chilling but nothing serious. … We lived ordinary lives in a very extraordinary place.”
Even then, there were growing signs of oppression. Putin first tried to control what Russians saw on television, Mauldin said, but left print outlets alone. Then came a clampdown a foreign-owned publications in Russia.
By Putin’s seizure of Crimea in 2014, many American expats, bankers and businessmen had started to leave, he said. Media laws at the start of the Ukraine invasion caused a flood of independent Russian journalists to flee the country, and now foreign journalists are no longer protected.
“Now, we see a situation where a reporter doing his job is arrested on charges that are clearly false,” Mauldin said.
Russia ‘wants foreign journalists out’
Stephen Brain, an associate professor of Russian and Soviet history at Mississippi State University, has studied the subject 20 years and spent a cumulative four years in Russia during that span. He said this shift in policy is simply Russia “applying to the letter” laws to foreigners that have been on the books for years.
“They’ve looked the other way, and they have been kind of lenient,” Brain said. “… Before, they were interested in being good, nice hosts. Then when the war began, the West took a hard line on it. So they started responding in kind.”
Those laws are broad, allowing law enforcement latitude on interpretations between journalism and espionage.
“I think (Gershkovich) was going around asking questions and trying to find out what was going on,” Brain said. “… That’s kind of what journalists do. If you want to call it espionage, you probably could, and that’s what they’ve chosen to do.”
What the arrest and other clampdowns show more pointedly is that Russia “wants foreign journalists out” — something Mauldin noted is happening rapidly. Since Gershkovich’s arrest, even the WSJ withdrew its Moscow bureau chief.
“To be honest, I’m surprised this hasn’t happened earlier,” Brain said. “… I’m not justifying it, but … Putin has spent a lot on this war, and these people aren’t helping him. So from a cynical point of view, why have him around? Or why not make an example out of him?”
Or, Gershkovich could be used as a bargaining chip, Brain said, the same way WNBA star Brittney Griner — arrested for marijuana possession in Russia in February 2022 — was freed to the U.S. in exchange for a notorious arms dealer.
“Oddly enough, Evan and I worked together on the Brittney Griner case,” Mauldin said, noting he helped out from the U.S. and London, while Gershkovich covered it from Russia. “Now, he’s facing the same Russian legal system.”
Excitable. Upbeat. Enthusiastic
Mauldin first met Gershkovich in February 2022 at the outset of the Russia-Ukraine war. The two “bonded” during a weeklong security training in London for foreign correspondents.
The “standard training” included practicing precautions in war zones or protests, critical first aid for very serious wounds and how to protect against cyber spying.
“We’d have a beer at the end of the day,” Mauldin said. “… There was a small group of us that cared a lot about the Russia story. We would sit there and chat about friends in Moscow or where Russia is headed, how things have changed and what’s coming next.”
Gershkovich, a native Russian speaker, had taken a similar career path to Mauldin’s — working at the Moscow Times and a wire service before joining the WSJ — helping the two hit it off.
The fun-loving soccer fan’s pleasant demeanor didn’t hurt anything either, Mauldin said. More than that, his bravery and zest for covering important, often dangerous, stories earned Gershkovich the respect of colleagues and readers, alike.
“He’s kind of excitable, upbeat, enthusiastic. But also clever and penetrating,” Mauldin said. “He doesn’t have on rose-colored glasses about Russia. He’s very aware of the situation there. But he doesn’t mind joking about it and enjoying the oddities of the place and being part of a major story.”
Despite crackdowns on media, and the fear an American journalist’s arrest might seek to stoke, Mauldin said it remains important for readers in the U.S. and around the world to know what is truly going on in Russia from trusted sources.
Mauldin tries not to think about the worst-case scenario — his friend being shipped to a penal colony under questionable conditions for a lengthy sentence. Instead, on Wednesday, he was “mentally composing” an email to Gershkovich.
“I’m trying to think of something that would bring a smile to his face, if possible, that remembers our time together in the UK,” he said. “I haven’t sent it yet. I thought I’d let the first wave of emails go through.”
Any email would have to go through the complicated process of having someone translate it into Russian and get it to him in the prison.
Reminded he is also fluent in the language, Mauldin joked that he might be a bit rusty.
“I could write him something in Russian, and I would probably make some mistakes in the language that would bring a grin to his face,” he said with a chuckle. “So that is maybe something I could do.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.