TUPELO • A World War II veteran who was among the first of 20,000 African Americans who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously Saturday afternoon.
The late World War II Veteran Embra Jackson, Sr. came from humble beginnings to scratch his way to success during a time when his country did not show him the same love he showed it.
His father was a Baptist pastor who worked for the city’s maintenance crew, digging ditches, while his mother was a housewife. Despite this, his two sisters and he would move forward to accomplish great things, said his son, Rev. Embra Jackson, Jr.
“It’s been quite a journey,” Jackson Jr. said. “(I) just wish that my father was still living to witness it, but perhaps watching from on high.”
It was nearly a four-year effort to honor the former marine with the Congressional Gold Medal, Jackson Jr. said. The younger Jackson is the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, where the family of the veteran accepted the award from U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly on Saturday evening.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the nation's highest civilian honor.
“We’re all excited,” Jackson Jr. said. “We’re very honored that Congressman Kelly was able to help us secure this.”
During the time his father served, African American service members were only able to enlist after President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order #8802 in June 1941. Even after, Black service members continued facing discrimination, being sent to a segregated units.
U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, who represents Northeast Mississippi in Congress, said at a ceremony at First United Methodist Church on Saturday that it's because of men like Jackson, who were willing to tackle discrimination in the military, that make America such a great country.
"I've been through basic training, and I've been in combat," Kelly said. "And I can tell you it's difficult enough when everything stacks up in your favor. But for Mr. Jackson, it was not like that. He went to a segregated place and was trained segregated."
Jackson Sr. had just graduated high school in May 1943 when a group of his classmates and he went to serve. Through looking at his father’s discharge papers, Jackson Jr. learned he had his physical report in June. By July 26, 1943, he was at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, NC, for basic training.
During the war, Jackson Sr. was stationed at two aircraft carriers, mainly at the San Diego, CA, base. He saw combat in Japan, when the segregation the Black Marines experienced finally relented and allowed them to engage in the invasion campaign in Okinawa, Jackson Jr. said. Like many of his generation, Jackson Sr. didn’t talk about the war.
“Every now and then, he would still have flashbacks and things of that nature, but didn’t really talk a lot about the things that he went through,” Jackson Jr. said.
It was only when they received his official military record when the family learned about the medals he received as part of his service, such as the American Spirit Honor Medal, an Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Unsure of his father’s reasons for serving, Jackson Jr. began searching for information and was able to learn a few of the factors that probably motivated his father.
As a young man, there was the bravado of being a Marine. After initially being denied the opportunity to join the Armed Forces, the Marines’ reputation for being assertive as appealing for the new Black recruits. The Pearl Harbor attack made many patriotic and realize that “this is a country we love and care for, in spite of the discrimination,” Jackson Jr. said. There was also the prevailing idea that it might improve their lives once they return.
“The African American soldiers thought that when they returned, that if they showed the country they could serve and could go and fight and die for the country, that when they returned, that perhaps things would be much better for them as African Americans,” Jackson Jr. said.
Jackson Sr. was honorably discharged on May 3, 1946. He worked briefly at a train station before meeting his wife and earning a bachelor’s degree at what is now Jackson State University to become a teacher. He taught for a number of years in small rural areas and returned for his master’s to teach special education.
“He enjoyed special ed,” Jackson Jr. said. “(He) had a good relationship with the students, parents, was well liked.”
He eventually worked for the Jackson Public School System for the pay and closeness to the Jacksons’ home. He retired once he became sick. He died in 1983, at the age of 58. For the younger Jackson, his father exemplifies sacrifice and proof America, even when it hasn’t always treated all citizens the same, is better for the love Black WWII vets showed.
“He was only 5’11, weighed 136 pounds, was 18 years of age when he went into service, and with all of the discrimination, he still persevered, overcame the discrimination, became a Marine and came back, got his education, married, had a family,” Jackson Jr. said. “Even in the face of adversity and discrimination, we can overcome with God on our side.”
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.