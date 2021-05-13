TUPELO • The Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts presented U.S. Air Force veteran Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris with is prestigious 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award, Thursday evening at the BancorpSouth Convention Center.
“Thanks to the Scouts and the Scouting program that put this all together so that we could enjoy each other, dinner and brotherhood," Harris said. "I am such a blessed man."
Since 2000, the Distinguished Citizen Award has honored Mississippians for their impact on the community. Harris was honored as a great American who represented the Boy Scouts ideals.
When he was 36, Harris was on a mission in his F-105 Thunderchief when it was shot down over North Vietnam. Harris was the sixth American prisoner of war (POW) in Vietnam and was held captive at the Hoa Lo Prison, known as the “Hanoi Hilton.” He was a POW from April 4, 1965, to Feb. 2, 1973.
Harris taught “Tap Code,” a method of communicating with other prisoners of war in the prison, to share news, support each other, and develop a secret network among themselves. He documented his experience in the book "Tap Code."
During his captivity, Louise Harris remained steadfast, and "the Harris family is a family of heroes," said Sara Berry, co-author of "Tap Code."
Though his children remembered those eight years without their father, what they reflected on while introducing their dad was the legacy he left on them.
"Thanks for honoring my dad, thank you for honoring our family, and God bless you," said his son Lyle Harris.
The most recent previous Distinguished Citizen Award honorees include country musician Marty Stuart, Major League Baseball player Mitch Moreland, U.S. Representative Trent Kelly, singer-songwriter Mac McAnally, and actor Morgan Freeman.
About 30 Friends of Scouting volunteers helped organize the event, which took four to five months to plan, said Friends of Scouting chair Brad Miller.
The Yocona Area Council serves children in grades K-12 across 12 counties in Northeast Mississippi.
The last year was a whirlwind of challenges for the area Boy Scouts, with decreased funding, the national Boys Scouts' bankruptcy, and the search for new leadership. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing them to shut down events.
“Faced with the prospect of cancelling summer camp, it would have been easy for us to give up and lock the doors, but with challenges come opportunities,” said YAC president Sean Akins. “We’re a blessed council, and these circumstances were nothing more than an opportunity for divine intervention.”
They were able to hire Owen McCulloch as the scout executive, and hired Paige Kelly to fill a district executive position and help them extend their programming as they welcome girls into Boy Scouts. For 2021, over 200 scouts and scouters participated in a recent camp. Last year, 48 youth earned the Eagle Scout award, and will honor their first female Eagle Scout. Currently, YAC has an endowment of over $1.2 million and nearly fully staffed.
North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) was also recognized, Thursday night, with the Be Prepared Award for their response to COVID-19 over the past year. Their efforts of education, medical response and community support, positively impacted many lives, and they continue leading efforts towards recovery for the region, the Yocona Council said in a press release.
NMHS Chief Medical Officer and Eagle Scout Dr. Jeremy Blanchard accepted the award on behalf of NMHS.
"We are humbled and appreciate the honor and recognition," Blanchard said.
Scouting is currently registering youth grades K-4 in Cub Scouts, grades 5-12 in Scouts BSA, and ages 14-20 in Venturing and Exploring. To find or join scouting, visit www.beascout.org. For more information, contact the Yocona Area Council, BSA, 662-842-2871, yocona@scouting.org, 505 Air Park Rd, Tupelo.