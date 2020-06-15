OXFORD — National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement are Our Town and Art Works awards for small business development in the creative arts, through programs offered by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.
The Our Town award of $75,000 to YAC will fund arts-based small businesses over a two year period.
The Art Works award of $20,000 benefits small businesses in Lafayette County through funding of the Big Bad Business Series — a free workshop series hosted in partnership with the EDF and Chamber of Commerce focusing on small business topics like taxes, web presence, and intellectual property law. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.
“We want to support work/creative space, expertise, and logistical support so that innovative businesses flourish in Oxford," said Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. “Our community is unique and creative making it an attractive place to launch or grow a small business to a larger, regional audience. Using our sense of place as an asset this project seeks to launch businesses that don’t focus on earning a living, but creating a life.”
The Big Bad Business Lab will be a two year pilot program to help creatives build their small business in a collaborative business incubator. It will include two cohorts of creative small businesses seeking to accomplish a business goal and develop a body of work.
The Arts Incubator is a series of free programs and professional development sessions aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and connecting them with resources within the community.