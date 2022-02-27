It was the 1974 death of a Black laborer in Byhalia that spurred United League co-founder Alfred “Skip” Robinson to change Northeast Mississippi.
On June 29, 1974, 21-year-old Butler Young, Jr. died while in police custody. Three officers claimed he died of a broken neck while trying to escape, but a report from the Marshall County coroner revealed the true cause of Young’s death was a bullet wound. There was no evidence Young had broken his neck.
Despite this, an all-white grand jury failed to return indictments against the officers. According to a March 10, 1975 article in Time magazine, this decision sparked the beginning of an eight-month boycott organized by the then-United League of Marshall County.
“It shut the whole town down,” said James Robinson, the older brother of the late Skip Robinson and a United League member. “After that, you had people calling in from everywhere, dealing with the same issues.”
From that first stand until the early 1980s, the United League shaped the national conversation about race relations in Northeast Mississippi, helping usher in change that is still seen and felt decades later.
The beginning of the United League
Skip Robinson and activist Henry Boyd Jr. founded the United League in 1968 as an outlet to address school integration, job discrimination and related issues.
According to James Robison, the group’s primary efforts were organized boycotts, protests, and legal victories tied to civil rights. The protests blended into other issues, such as job discrimination and lack of economic and government representation.
The United League set itself apart from other prominent civil rights organizations in that time period by being quicker to act and often more aggressive.
Kenneth Mayfield, an attorney with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services (NMRLS) at the time, said the efforts of the Mississippi NAACP had been hamstrung after white merchants in Port Gibson sued the organization and were awarded more than $1 million in damages following a 1969 boycott. According to Mayfield, the United League “stepped up to fill the void.”
Much of the United League’s success can be credited to Skip Robinson’s effective leadership. Mayfield and James Robinson described Skip Robinson as a fiery, charismatic, and bold leader who had a way of speaking so that everyone could understand and relate to him.
“Skip was the United League,” Robinson said of his younger brother. “When there was an issue, they wouldn’t say, ‘Call United League.’ A lot of times, they would say, ‘Get in touch with Skip Robinson.’”
The younger Robinson grew up with 12 siblings, including James Robinson, on a farm in Red Banks. He experienced his own share of hardships, including the raping of his two daughters in 1965 and the burning of his home.
Despite this, Robinson wasn’t afraid. James Robinson tried to be there as a supporter, protector and advisor for his brother.
“Matter of fact, he had more courage than I did dealing with some of the issues, but I helped him everywhere I could,” Robinson said.
With a chuckle, he added, “A lot of times I had to get him out of jail when they took him.”
Two incidents in Tupelo
Tupelo enjoyed its history of integrating with community support and largely avoided the white flight and segregation academies of other parts of the state.
Two incidents challenged that reputation.
On March 18, 1976, Eugene Pasto, a Black man from Memphis, was traveling through Tupelo in the company of his white girlfriend when he was arrested and charged with check forgery. Pasto was allegedly beaten by Tupelo officers, overseen by Captains Dale Cruber and Roy Sandifer, and held in the Tupelo city jail for three days.
When Pasto was transferred to the county, he called Mayfield to represent him in the federal lawsuit against Cruber and Sandifer. Mayfield had Pasto examined and took photos as evidence.
On August 13, 1977, while Pasto was awaiting trial, Curley Lee McClendon, a Black man from Michigan, was shot by white Pontocola store owner C.L. Sloan. Tommie Lee Ivy, McClendon’s brother-in-law and a current Lee County supervisor, witnessed the killing.
According to Ivy, the key witness during the trial, McClendon entered the store with his 12-year-old daughter, Priscilla, after she lost her quarter while buying a treat. Following an argument between McClendon and Sloan, Sloan pulled a gun and shot McClendon in his left leg as he tried to run away. The injury proved fatal. McClendon died in Ivy’s arms after he drove him to the hospital.
“I had a tough time,” Ivy said. “I am a survivor; I can tell the whole story. Sometimes, I see the reflection now. It ain’t went away.”
The incident served as the catalyst for Ivy’s involvement in the United League. He took part in every march, picketed, and attended meetings at the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon or his home.
“The Black community … said we’re not going to take this no more,” Ivy said. “We started marching in Northeast Mississippi, several town halls, and just spread throughout trying to get justice.”
Sloan was found guilty of manslaughter in December that same year, but the event became part of the collective wounds that spurred local Black leaders into action.
Heroes and agitators
Walter Stanfield, the Lee County United League chairman, didn’t initially plan to get involved in Pasto’s lawsuit against the two Tupelo officers. But on January 25, 1978, nearly two years after the incident, Cruber and Sandifer were fined $2,500 each, but didn’t lose their jobs at the department.
Stanfield saw the need for Black organizations and leaders to speak up and contacted United League leaders to help.
“At that time, I was just a zero, regular,” Stanfield said. “I was at the bottom of the barrel as far as marginalized Black people, at the bottom of the barrel, but sitting there, listening to them, I just grew, and how they taught us how to organize, I still know how to do it.”
While attending a meeting at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Skip Robinson touched Mayfield on the shoulder and asked him if he minded if he spoke. Mayfield told him it was more-or-less a public forum.
“Skip went down, got the microphone, and started talking, and in that conversation, he announced that the United League was calling a boycott,” Mayfield said.
Working with a committee of local leaders like Stanfield, Skip Robinson and the United League put together several demands, including the integration of retail stores on Main Street, affirmative action with Black sales representatives and managers in stores, and for a stronger Black presence on the city’s police force.
In response, the Ku Klux Klan launched counter protests. Ironically, this only helped United League’s cause.
“The Klansmen just coming in and marching, opposing what we were doing, brought national attention to our plight here in the city of Tupelo,” Mayfield said. “All they had to do was announce they were coming in, and they were going to have their march at the same time we were having our march, and man, that brought people out.”
Despite the inviolability of their cause, opinions of the United League were sharply divided, painted as effective heroes by some and outside agitators by others. When the city narrowly avoided bloodshed during a May protest, the Community Development Foundation portrayed the organization as even to the KKK.
In its “Speech on Race Issue,” published in the May 5, 1978 edition of the Daily Journal, the Community Development Foundation laid out this dichotomy explicitly:
“The CDF expresses equal concern over the statements of Black leaders from outside this city whose inflammatory remarks reflect intolerance and ill-will toward the white community.”
For Stanfield, however, such expressions were just evidence the United League was making the right kinds of disruptions to the status quo.
As he described the group: “We were marginalized Afro-Americans that said that they speak for America.”
‘Wrestling change from those who could make a difference’
Howard Gunn was merely months removed from graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law when the United League began marching in Tupelo and Okolona.
Gunn’s uncle, for whom he was named, was an active community leader and the United League’s vice president. His inception into civil rights occurred in the 60s, when he sued and won a lawsuit after being denied the right to vote. It cost him his job as a high school teacher.
According to the younger Gunn, a white powerbroker in Chickasaw County told his uncle, “You’ll never work in Chickasaw County again.”
Those words proved true.
“He never got a job in this area,” Gunn said. “He had to travel to Georgia and back every week to get a job, and of course, that was personal in terms of what happened to him.”
A July 4, 1978, attack on a 22-year-old Black man by four white men was the impetus for the United League’s next big campaign. Wardell Ford was injured in Okolona by De Van Hanna and brothers David, Tom, and Joe Moore. Though arrested, the charges against the four were dropped within weeks, according to Akinyele Omowale Umoja’s book, “We Will Shoot Back.”
Like in Tupelo, the boycotts and protests in Okolona morphed into demands for changes in economic, city government, and school board involvement and representation. As a young attorney with NMRLS in West Point, the junior Gunn assisted his uncle with march permits and legal consultation. Protesters were often arrested for seemingly no reason, Gunn said, and typically charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, or similar charges.
The Gunns’ dedication to the cause deepened in August 1978. The elder Gunn was driving past a service station near the intersection of Highway 45 when a white KKK member ran out and struck his vehicle with the staff of a Confederate flag. As he drove away, other KKK members shot at his vehicle 18 times.
The threat of violence was nearly constant. The KKK marched in Okolona. Homes were shot. There were more beatings and more threats. The junior Gunn’s mother was upset with his involvement and concerned he would get killed, leaving behind his first child, a daughter born in 1977.
For Gunn, continuing was the ultimate commitment.
“I knew that change was not going to occur if people did nothing,” he said. “You had to basically wrestle change from those who could make a difference.”
Skip Robinson and the United League's legacy
Even Northeast Mississippians who may have never heard of the United League have, undoubtedly, seen the impact of the work they’ve done.
Following the United League’s efforts in the city of Okolona, Black participation in government and the local business community grew.
After the potentially deadly clash between the United League and the KKK, local leaders formed a biracial coalition. It led to the November 1978 adoption of a citywide affirmative action plan, which Mayfield helped create and oversee. Because of that plan, the police and fire departments agreed to increase their Black memberships, and Black employment opportunities throughout the city advanced.
Gunn said these changes directly resulted from dialogue between “the government officials who held the power to make changes” and the Black leaders and people working “to have a change made.”
To Gunn, the biggest change ushered in by the United League was the creation of a platform for Black and white people to get to know each other and address underlying, lingering problems.
Although change can be difficult, he said, it is also often necessary. But change requires a catalyst — people who will step up and speak out.
“It was because of people, groups like the League and leaders like my uncle and others who were not afraid to address them,” he said.
Skip Robinson died in a car wreck on December 14, 1986, and the United League — the organization he helped create and lead — gradually dissolved. Even in death, James Robinson remains his brother’s biggest supporter and sees the continued relevance of his leadership.
“Like with George Floyd, cases like that … man, Skip was fighting those things 40 years before that happened,” Robinson said.
“The incident in Byhalia,” he added, referring to the 1978 killing that spurred Skip Robinson to action and, in essence, gave birth to the United League, “was just like it.”
In 2018, Robinson penned and published “Untitled: Skip, the Last Freedom Fighter” to preserve his brother’s legacy and share his story.
Though gone too soon, Robinson is proud of how much his brother, and the United League, accomplished during his brief life.
“When you think about Skip, you’re talking about a person who was proud of who he was,” Robinson said. “He believed in trying to help those who really needed help, and usually Black folks were just in a situation all the time.”