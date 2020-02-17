TUPELO • When Tammy Rodgers first applied to be the secretary of the Lee County Board of Supervisors in 1989, many of the elected officials then were already familiar with the hard-working, feisty and meticulous Saltillo resident.
Before seeking the job she would hold for the next three decades, Rodgers had been calling her local supervisor at that time, District 1 Supervisor Billy Davis, about how displeased she was with the condition of a county-owned bridge near her home.
“She had sure been on me about that bridge,” Davis told the Daily Journal. “She was unhappy with it.”
Laughing, he said Rodgers was not rude about the matter, but she certainly didn’t mind sharing her opinion about the bridge. After eventually getting hired as the board secretary, Rogers would go on to carry that spunky attitude with her to county government, where she would see countless supervisors come and go over a 30-year span.
“Being secretary for the board is a big job, and you can’t imagine how much work it is,” Davis told the Daily Journal. "We knew immediately she would do a good job.”
Rodgers announced on Feb. 3 that she was retiring from county government work, and a retirement reception was held to honor her work on Friday.
“This was not an easy decision for me. It’s bittersweet,” Rodgers told the community at her retirement reception. “There’s a lot of thoughts, prayers and sleepless nights that went into this decision.”
Rogers told the Daily Journal she has seen many changes in how county government operates within the last few decades, but technology is likely the biggest change.
“When Bill Benson came in as circuit clerk" she said, "he let me start taking the minutes on a typewriter that I think came over on the Mayflower."
She said that one of the biggest challenges is learning to work with every supervisor, each having their own personality. She attempts to get to know each supervisor to have a good working relationship.
One of the many things Rodgers is proud of during her long stint as board secretary is filling the board’s building with photographs of previous supervisors — a task which required a lot of research and dedication.
“When the board goes into session, that’s considered supervisors court,” she said. "Some people may not think about it that way, but it is.”
Helping citizens with inquiries, crafting official board minutes, handling supervisors’ requests and keeping the office running smoothly are just some of the tasks Rodgers has dealt with on a daily basis.
Rodgers’ last day of employment with Lee County is March 1. After retiring from the county, she will work at BancorpSouth.
“You can get some more good ones, but you won’t get one any better than Tammy Rodgers,” Davis said of the next board secretary.