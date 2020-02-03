TUPELO • Mike Ewing has been interested in playing chess since he was a small boy growing up in Fulton, but he never thought he was good enough for the game.
“Chess is what smart people, the more mentionable people, play. It’s always associated with intelligence,” Ewing said. “I was born in a house where my father told me I’d never amount to anything. So I never thought I was qualified emotionally, mentally, to excel at anything that required cognitive skills.”
When his son started Jiu Jitsu training in 2018 at UFM Fitness in Tupelo, Ewing would watch him practice the self-defense sport.
“The terminology they use in class is human chess because of all the tactics and strategies involved,” Ewing said. “I would sit there and listen to them talk about chess moves, but again, I was just an outsider looking in. I really had no grasp of the game.”
And then one day early last June, Ewing spotted a chess board for $5 at a dollar store in Saltillo. He told his wife, Kortney, that $5 wasn’t going to break him and he purchased it.
“I went on YouTube and started searching for chess videos for beginners and intermediates,” he said. “I had no coach, no instructor, just my son and I learning the mechanics of the game. That’s when I realized what a rabbit hole we’d slipped into.”
Now, Ewing plays chess every day. Sometimes he has opponents, sometimes he plays himself. He wins a lot, but loses more often.
“I’ve gotten better, but I still consider myself an amateur – a humble amateur with a vision,” said Ewing, who lives in the Centerville community near Mantachie.
The very first games he played were with Kortney’s cousin.
“I got my butt whipped three times,” Ewing said. “He mopped the floor with me. But something happened after those first three games. I didn’t want to quit like I usually did when things were too hard.”
Ewing had an epiphany – a paradigm shift. He started seeing moves on the board as moves he’d made in his life.
“I started to understand the roadmap that led me to where I was – bad choices made out of fear and anxiety, instead of thoughtful choices,” he said. “Chess teaches you the consequences of your actions.”
Chess also had a calming effect on Ewing, a welder for Scott & Sons Construction.
“I’m dyslexic and my mind started to slow down on everyday decisions,” he said. “The numbers no longer jumbled and the letters no longer flipped. I was finally able to concentrate.”
That’s when he had his second epiphany: If a board game could help a 47-year-old man think, analyze, focus and concentrate – all the while building self-esteem and self-confidence – why wasn’t it being taught in public schools?
“If we really want to see higher standardized test scores – how to figure problems out and not just memorize answers – the tools are at our fingertips, literally,” he said. “It’s pennies on the dollar for a lifetime investment.”
So he’s written letters to the governor, Tupelo’s mayor and local school districts, asking them to champion adding chess to public school curriculums.
“For the kids that felt like I did growing up, that they’re already counted out because of their geographical location, that’s it’s OK to be last because that’s what’s expected of them – I have a tool to change that,” Ewing said. “It’s chess. And why aren’t we putting that tool in the hands of kids so they can be the best leaders they can be? They are our future.”
Ewing said studies have shown numerous brain benefits of playing chess: it can raise the IQ and help prevent Alzheimer’s; it exercises both sides of the brain; it increases creativity and problem-solving skills; and it improves memory, reading skills and concentration.
“One of the great aspects of chess – second to reaching children – is it breaks down barriers,” Ewing said. “You give me a barrier – race, gender, age, language, religion – and I’ll cross it with a chessboard.”
When he first began playing chess last June, Ewing didn’t even know there was a chess community in the area, let alone the Tupelo Chess Club. It meets at Starbucks on North Gloster every Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
“There’s one 11-year-old who plays Saturdays who has won trophies and tournaments,” he said. “I don’t think people realize what kind of talent we have right here under the age of 15.”
Ewing supplies the chess games on Saturdays for the dozen or so players, but they’re not part of the 25 boards he’s collected since he got hooked on the game.
“A European hand-carved game that my family gave me for Father’s Day is my favorite board, not because of what it looks like but because it means my family believed in me,” Ewing said. “That’s what I want to share with everybody that sits down to play with me – that their potential has yet to be discovered.”