FALKNER • April Pounders will never see the color pink the same way again.
During her battle with breast cancer, a friend suggested she listen to the song "Pink" by Dolly Parton. It became something of an anthem for her.
A verse in the song says, "Lean on the ones that love you / The guardian angels above you / And think about when pink / Was just another color."
Those words, along with the rest of the song, were just what the Tremont native and Ripley resident needed to hear.
Diagnosis and treatment
Pounders, a 25-year educator who's currently working as a pre-kindergarten teacher at Falkner Elementary School, went to Dr. Missy Barnett's office in Tupelo for a regular checkup and mammogram on July 16, 2021.
During the exam, Barnett felt a lump. When she checked the mammogram results, there was a spot.
She was able to get Pounders an appointment at the NMMC Breast Care Center that same day. They did an ultrasound, and because another patient had canceled their appointment, had time to do a biopsy that afternoon as well.
Two days later, Pounders received a call. She'd been diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma.
"I just laid in the closet and cried for a while," Pounders said. "It just hits you like a ton of bricks."
Things moved quickly from there.
She met with Dr. Danny Sanders a few days later, and a group of medical professionals began working on her plan of action.
Pounders underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer from her left breast on Aug. 16, 2021. Her first round of chemotherapy started less than a month later.
She received eight rounds of chemo treatments, which took place every other week. Her last chemo treatment took place on Dec. 27, 2021, and she finished radiation treatments on Feb. 17 — her 46th birthday.
'We're going to beat this'
As soon as she got the news, her husband said, "We're going to beat this. We just are."
Brad Pounders is Falkner High School's principal, and the couple had each started their new jobs in Falkner about two weeks before April Pounders' surgery took place.
"The support we got was just unbelievable," Pounders said.
The pre-k created a pink float in her honor for the homecoming parade. During volleyball season, the team played a game in honor of her and presented a signed pink volleyball to her. And her sister, Amy Moore, made T-shirts that read "HEAL CANCER" with the words "HE CAN" highlighted pink.
She also received invaluable support from many women who had faced breast cancer before. She's paid it forward by supporting a fellow teacher who has gone through breast cancer since.
Women at the Ripley Church of Christ hosted a "pink out" party to show their support, and many people brought meals to the family. Pounders figures she was on every prayer list in the area, and she certainly felt the prayers.
She credits her faith in God with getting her through her cancer treatment.
"We always talk about 'Yeah, we have faith in God,'" Pounders said. "But when it comes to something like this, you're put to the test. Do I really have faith in Him? Do I really know that He's going to see me through?"
At church last Sunday morning, she considered the Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 5:16, which reads "Rejoice always."
"You don't rejoice because you're going through something like this, but I rejoiced in the fact that I knew I had God on my side," Pounders said.
Moving forward
Breast cancer doesn't run in Pounders' family, but her maternal grandmother Joyce Wilson died nearly two decades ago from lung cancer.
Someone had given Wilson a sign with encouraging words for cancer patients.
"When we were cleaning out her house, I got it," Pounders said. "And I don't know what possessed me to get it except for, I think now I know. It's kind of like a God wink, you know."
She'd had it stored in a drawer and pulled it out when she got the diagnosis. It's now hanging in the wall of her closet, along with a canvas signed by people who supported during her own fight against cancer, so that she sees it each day while getting ready.
"It certainly puts things in perspective," she said.
