Sister, S.O.A.R. (Success Over Adversity - Redeemed) invites local young women to the third annual Tweens & Teens Pre-Holiday Celebration Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 14 Tommie Collie Jane Road in Oxford.
The free event provides food, fellowship and fun for girls of the ages 12 to 18 years old.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be worn. Parents that would like to attend the event must pay $25 to cover their meal.
Minister Chris Jones, the founder and executive director of Sister, S.O.A.R. started the celebration as part of her organization's continued efforts to reach youth. She was inspired to focus on older girls because of similar Christmas-present efforts being aimed at younger children.
“Mostly when they get to teenage years, they get dropped,” Jones said. “Let’s have a celebration for those young ladies who are 12 to 18 years old, let them come, receive a gift, have fellowship, food and just do all kinds of things.”
Sister, S.O.A.R. began in 2017 after “life started falling for me”, Jones said. She found herself having to ask God for help.
“I found myself in my apartment, on the floor, very early that morning, and God spoke. He said he was going to redeem me. He was going to give me back everything that I had lost,” Jones said.
As a result of her adversities, she began thinking of the other women like her and prayed before starting Sister, S.O.A.R. as a mentorship program to help women and girls. After getting 501 3(c) status, the organization shifted to working with women who needed volunteer hours with the court system, homeless women, young girls, and others.
A schoolteacher by trade, Jones focused youth efforts on mentorship, empowerment, and providing educational help. Her organization previously hosted back-to-school drives and partnered with other community organizations to provide a series of events. Sister, S.O.A.R. brings awareness to lupus as well.
Jones expects to see 20 to 25 girls attend the event. In previous years, the event has seen success in providing encouraging words, fellowship and gifts. The theme this year is denim and snowflakes, with attire being denim and white, representing how they are “fearfully and wonderfully made,” talk about how they’re different and why they matter, Jones said.
“We just want to love on them in this holiday season,” Jones said.
Jones is also an associate minister at Living Word and Praise Sanctuary in Tupelo, led by Pastor Tony B. Hereford. The 2022 goal is an increased focus on younger women, especially the teen empowerment group that will meet once Saturday each month.
Currently, the organization is searching for a building to host events and additional funding. This Giving Tuesday, they set a fundraising goal of $10,000, which is ongoing. Jones hopes they’ll touch someone’s heart to donate money to help them continue and provide other gift ideas, such as computers.
“We’re excited about these young ladies. We’re going to do great things with them, and we’re proud that they want to be a part of this group,” Jones said.
To register for the event or for information on how to donate, visit sistersoar.org.