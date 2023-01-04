TUPELO — A children's advocacy organization with ties to Northeast Mississippi, including Tupelo, has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) to offer a new program aimed at helping kids address behavioral and emotional issues.
Youth Villages is a Memphis-based nonprofit with offices across Mississippi — Tupelo among them — and 15 other states. The organization serves families with children at risk of — or who already have been — being removed from their homes. Its goal is to reintroduce children to their families and build support structures for them along the way through the counseling of both the children and their parents.
In December, MDCPS announced that it would be partnering with Youth Villages to extend the organization’s long-time program Intercept to Mississippi families. Mississippi will be the 14th state to utilize the program.
Introduced in 2006, Youth Villages’ Intercept program assigns individual caseworkers to four to five families at a time for extended, intensive work over a period of six to nine months. For each week during this period, these caseworkers meet with children and families multiple times to help with individual needs, including safety plans and helping parents learn better parenting techniques.
Caseworkers working with families in the Intercept program are on-call 24/7.
In its more than 16 years of implementation, Intercept has grown into Youth Village’s flagship program.
Patrick Lawler, Youth Villages CEO, in a statement said he’s excited to see the organization’s flagship program expand into their headquarters’ neighboring state.
“We are so pleased to be partnering with (Mississippi) now to provide Intercept,” Lawler said. “Studies have shown it strengthens families, allowing children to avoid foster care placement or to return home quickly if out-of-home services are needed. It will be an important addition to the state’s service array.”
Paige McCormick, assistant director for Youth Villages, said expanding the program into Mississippi will further the nonprofit’s mission of helping children and the families of children struggling with behavioral, mental or emotional disorders.
“It is an excellent opportunity to add even more services to help families remain successful,” McCormick said.
Regional Supervisor for Youth Villages Jacob Stevens, who works in the Tupelo office, said the inclusion of Intercept into their day-to-day operations will require some major adjustments to his office, but he’s excited to see how much it can help their clients.
According to Stevens, approximately 20 caseworkers serve the region out of the Tupelo office. With Intercept's introduction into the state, he said Youth Villages plans to hire more supervisors and more caseworkers to handle the increased workload.
McCormick said the organization plans to hire 70 employees statewide, 30 of whom will work in Northeast Mississippi. She said 20 will be individual caseworkers implementing the Intercept program. Funding for these additional employees will come through MDCPS.
According to McCormick, Intercept differentiates itself from Youth Villages’ other programs by assigning a single caseworker to a family, allowing him or her to work more closely with parents and children.
Outside of the Intercept program, Youth Villages typically assigns two caseworkers per family.
In Northeast Mississippi, approximately
100 families will take part in the Intercept program at a time.
McCormick said that although Youth Villages has operated in the state for years, it’s never brought its flagship Intercept program to Mississippi. With MDCPS funding, she said, Mississippi families will finally be able to benefit from the program.
MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders praised the program in a written statement.
“Our goal is to protect them while preventing additional trauma,” Sanders said. “These services are crucial to building safe, healthy and lasting family connections for each child we serve.”
