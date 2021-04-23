TUPELO • As a Scout, Grace Price undoubtedly loves a good trail. So, it probably makes sense that she'd enjoy blazing one.
When she receives her pin in mid-May, the 18-year-old will be the first female Eagle Scout in the 12-county Yocona Area Council, which covers the entirety of Northeast Mississippi. It's a designation that practically guarantees she'll be an inspiration to young girls for years to come.
Not that she hasn't already grown accustomed to a leadership role. To earn her Eagle, she's had to serve as a Senior Patrol Leader throughout most of her time in Scouts. That put her over younger participants, helping them learn the ropes and develop their skills.
"You think twice about everything you do," Price said when asked about serving as a role model for young girls.
Behind her, a large fire crackled and spit inside the brick fire pit she built as the community project required to earn the rank. Naomi Wise, one of the young members of the troop, sat and watched the wood burn.
"You have to do what you think the people watching you, looking up to you ... you want them to do right," Price said.
Price is one of only a handful of Scouts — somewhere between 2% and 4% since the organization formed in 1910 — who make it to the coveted top rank. To do so requires drive and determination — even more so for the first girls who attempted it.
Boy Scouts of America, now rebranded as Scouts BSA, began allowing female troops in February 2019. Price's troop, 92, chartered the following month with five female members.
Price, 16 at the time, was one of them.
According to the organization's rules, Scouts must earn the rank of Eagle by their 18th birthday. That gave Price a scant two years to accomplish a goal most members spend many more years building toward.
"Zero to Eagle in two years is a phenomenal feat," said Debbie Dabbs, Troop 92 Scoutmaster. Dabbs has been involved in Scouts since 1981, when her son joined at age 6. She's seen countless members come and go. Some earned their Eagle; most didn't.
From the beginning, Dabbs felt Price would be among those who earned the rank.
"She was focused on doing this," Dabbs said. "She went to camp every time we went to camp. She hasn't missed any meetings. And now, she's all about helping the other girls get Eagle."
Dabbs and Price attend the same Tupelo-based church, New Life Assembly of God, where Price's father pastors. They've known each other for years. It was Dabbs who inspired Price to join Scouts BSA in the first place.
"When she started this, I just said, 'Yeah, I'll do that,'" Price said. "Everyone we knew had always been in it — all of our church family."
Price's mother, Trisha Price, said her daughter had been Scouting-adjacent for years.
"It wasn't (unexpected) that once they decided to (allow girls) she'd want to join," she said.
Which makes sense. Troop 9 has been meeting at the church for years. When Dabbs formed 92 (or "nine, too," as it's affectionally called), it was only natural some members of the congregation might join, particularly those like Price who weren't able to become Scouts until 2019.
Rick Wise, assistant Scouts executive for the Yocona Area Council, said people like Price, who had been on the outskirts of Scouting all her life, were the reason Scouts BSA expanded its membership to girls.
"There were so many Scoutmasters that had daughters. And they'd be standing over on the edge, not in uniforms. Couldn't participate. Couldn't earn badges," he said. "Families have been wanting to participate as a whole family for a long time. The Boy Scouts listened and decided they needed to open up to the whole family and become family Scouting."
For Dabbs, who has been involved in Scouting for decades without ever having been able to earn the rank of Eagle herself, the change has been inspiring. As soon as Scouts BSA announced it would allow girls to join, Dabbs knew she would form a troop.
"I have three boys. They asked me, 'You're going to take the girl troop?' I told them, 'Yep. Gonna talk to them just like they're boys, too,'" Dabbs said with a laugh.
Female members of Scouts BSA form their own troops but participate in district, regional and national events with all other Scouts, regardless of gender.
One year, Price was one of only two members of her troop to participate at the regional gathering of Scouts, called a "camporee." The event included a competition of sorts. Naturally, she joined.
"It was a skills thing. There was trivia, knot-tying, first aid, lashing ... all that stuff," she said.
She grinned.
"We got first place out of everyone, and it was just us two," she said. "Just us two, and all the boys' troops have five or more people that could help them do it."
The group laughed together, delighting in the story. Trisha Price said she believes her daughter has grown into her role as a leader.
"I think, for her, it was about being able to go into a leadership role," Trisha Price said. "She's a very outgoing child. This was a great way to meet people and to help other people."
The younger Price isn't as certain about the change, or, at least, how to define it.
"I don't know," she said. "Maybe I'm nicer. I feel like I'm more organized, that's for sure."
Whatever she's learned, she's determined to pass it on to her fellow Scouts. And while she may be the area's only female Eagle Scout right now, Price knows she won't hold that distinction for very long.
"They're all pretty driven," Price said of her fellow female Scouts. "They'll get there. Maybe not as fast, but they'll get it done."