TUPELO — A longtime business owner, teacher, community leader and former Junior Auxiliary President has been presented with the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s prestigious 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year award.
Lisa Hawkins was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year during the organization’s 60th annual Charity Ball, Friday night in Tupelo.
"I am so blessed and overwhelmed," she said, fighting tears. "We have so many come before us that have made this community. They call it the Tupelo spirit, and it exists all throughout. We were a poor, poor little area in Mississippi, and now we are so blessed. ... I thank y'all for this honor, and I just pray that we can continue to grow and new generations will come that enjoy the benefits of the work that you all have done."
Hawkins, a Tupelo native, returned to her hometown after graduating from the Mississippi University for Women with a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in Nursing. She is the owner of Room to Room Furniture and the former owner of Velveteen Rabbit and a former nursing instructor at Itawamba Community College.
Hawkins is the vice chairperson of the CREATE Foundation, a founding and current member of the Sanctuary Hospice House board and a member of Journal Publishing's board of directors. She currently volunteers for Eight Days of Hope, the United Way, Regional Rehabilitation and many other nonprofits.
“Not only does the outstanding citizen give her time, but she also gives her nursing expertise to help our community,” said Nicole McLaughlin, president of Junior Auxiliary Tupelo. “You are an encouragement to others. We thank you for all that you do for Tupelo, our community and our neighbors. We consider you one of our heroes.”
Throughout the years, Hawkins has served as the president of Tupelo Junior Auxiliary, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi, a chairperson for United way, and chair of the 50K Giveaway and took part in the Regional Rehabilitation Santa fundraiser. She's been a past president of CDF and a past board member for Northeast Mississippi Medical Center’s corporate board. She also served as a commissioner of the Tupelo Housing Authority.
Hawkins has received multiple awards over the years, including the 2021 Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award, Home Furnishings Association’s Retailer of the Year and National Junior Auxiliary’s Volunteer of the Year.
In her recommendation letter, Terri Stewart praised Hawkins for a lifetime of community service.
“I do not feel there could be a better person to be honored by Junior Auxiliary as Citizen of the Year,” Stewart wrote. “The seeds she has planted and the difference she has made in our community will forever leave an impact on every person and every organization that she has been a part of.”
