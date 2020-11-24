TUPELO • Lee County has lost a mother, civic leader, and community servant.
Longtime Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Monts Holland died at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Her son, Steve Holland, announced her death via social media. She was 88 years old.
Judge Holland was undergoing heart surgery on Monday when she had a heart attack. Doctors stabilized her and finished the surgery. Later that day, she had another heart attack and a stroke.
“She was feeling good and joking about it Sunday, saying you know I have this little procedure in the morning,” said Steve Holland. “’I’ll be good either way’ was the last thing she said to me.”
Holland served the public for more than 50 years, ending when she retired as Lee County Justice Court Judge in November 2019.
“She was the greatest person I have ever met,” said fellow justice court judge Chuck Hopkins. “My wife and I thought so much for her that we chose her over a preacher to conduct our wedding. We have that much respect for her.”
Holland took Hopkins under her wing when he was elected via special election and did not get to attend a judicial school like most incoming new judges.
“They sent me the judge’s manual, but Miss Sadie taught me everything,” Hopkins said. “The Tuesday after I was elected, she had court and let me sit right beside her, even though I hadn’t been sworn in yet.”
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has known the Holland family all his life. He called Holland a mix of “a pioneer woman and Renaissance woman.”
“She was an originalist female, whether it was taking on the role of running a world class family farm or being elected mayor of Nettleton,” Presley said. “She was the Evelyn Gandy of Northeast Mississippi, striking out in areas previously reserved for men only.”
Although unrelated by blood, Presley said he was so close to the Hollands, it was like a family connection.
It was a feeling shared by many. But that caring, loving persona and smile was a resolute spirit that understood what it took to get through tough times while still caring for others.
“When you did something good, she was the first to pat you on the back,” Hopkins said. “But if you messed up, she would let you know about it.”
While Holland could be a stern jurist when necessary, Hopkins said he will always remember the lighter moments.
“She would always say the funniest things,” he said. “One of the things we liked to do was to borrow the maintenance men’s golf cart and ride around downtown Tupelo … She’d have a blast, waving at people like it was the Christmas parade.”
Holland was born Jan. 31, 1933, the only child of sharecroppers Joe Thomas and Christine Roebuck Monts. She married John Clarence “J.C.” Holland in December 1949 and raised six sons on their Plantersville farm, affectionately known as the “Sadie J. Farm.” Her husband died in 2016 at the age of 85.
She was lauded for her many years of public service, which include eight as a Tupelo court administrator, four as mayor of Nettleton, 16 as a justice court judge and 17 as a school bus driver.
Holland has a long list of accolades and firsts for women in Lee County and Mississippi. In the 1960s, she became the first woman in the state to serve as a public school bus driver. She was the first woman to lead an integrated 4-H Club in Mississippi, the Hoe and Hope 4-H Club.
She became Nettleton’s first female mayor when elected in 1979. She was the first woman to serve as the Tupelo Municipal Court administrator, and she was the first woman elected justice court judge in Lee County.
The state legislature honored Holland in 2019 with a statewide resolution that named the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 814 as “The Sadie Holland Intersection.”
When Mayo Grubbs stepped down from the bench in 2003, Holland, at the age of 70, ran for the office.
Holland was re-elected three times and took a laissez-faire attitude to campaigning.
In her final active campaign in 2015, she only put out one campaign sign, Presley said.
“I used to pick at her in election years and ask her when she was going to put out campaign signs,” Hopkins said. “She would always smile and say, ‘Either they will elect me or they won’t.’”
It was that laid-back attitude that allowed her to go to bed on election night trailing by 63 votes. But a computer glitch caused the deficit, and she woke up with a 57-vote lead over Phyllis Maharrey Dye.
That win allowed her to administer the oath of office to her eldest son, Billy Joe Holland, in December 2015, swearing him in to his second term as the Fifth District Supervisor.
For the most part, she kept things low-key as a judge. In the spring of 2013, Holland was dragged into a political intrigue when she, Sen. Roger Wicker and President Barack Obama all received letters filled with a strange powdery substance, believed to be ricin.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation descended on Tupelo, and the case grabbed the attention of the national media. James Everett Dutschke was arrested 10 days later and eventually pleaded guilty to sending the letters.
Holland never saw her age as an issue. When running for re-election in 2015, she said “I enjoy the job. It’s something new every day. I enjoy serving the community, and I love people, though sometimes they might not think I do if I have to rule against them.”
In January 2019, Holland qualified to run for a fifth term as justice court judge, but withdrew the following month, deciding to let someone else take over.