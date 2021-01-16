Longtime local weatherman Dick Rice, who served as a meteorologist for Tupelo television station WTVA from 1979 until 2011, has died. He was 80.
Rice’s longtime co-worker John Dolusic broke the news in a Facebook post Saturday evening. Rice reportedly died after a short battle with COVID-19.
With decades on the air, Rice was easily one of the most recognizable local television personalities. He was inducted into both the National Academy of Television Arts & Science and the Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2010. He stepped away from his daily duties at WTVA in 2011, but continued to serve as chief meteorologist emeritus until his death.