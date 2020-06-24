TUPELO • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has voiced support for a new Mississippi state flag and in a statement released Wednesday morning indicated a desire to see the Legislature take action.
Amid the strongest and most sustained push for a new flag in the state since a 2001 referendum, Hosemann now joins Speaker of the House Philip Gunn in openly supporting a new flag. Both men are Republicans.
“Now we must look to a flag for our collective future to be flown over our collective assets,” Hosemann wrote in a statement. “I, like the majority of Mississippians, am open to changing our current flag.”
In recent days, Hosemann has indicated a wish to see the state flag put on the ballot for a voter referendum.
Now, however, the first term lieutenant governor has indicated a willingness to consider direct legislative action.
“Some distrust the will of the citizens and fear the public dialogue which comes with a ballot. I am not one of those people. Changes in our hearts and minds arise from conversation, and in our Republic by the finality of the ballot box,” Hosemann said. “However, the Legislature in 1894 selected the current flag and the Legislature should address it today. Failing to do so only harms us and postpones the inevitable.”
Hosemann offered support for a flag bearing the seal of Mississippi. The seal borrows heavily from the Great Seal of the United States and features an eagle grasping an olive branch and arrows, as well as the slogan, “In God We Trust.”
Mississippi is the last state to incorporate the Confederate battle emblem into its official state flag.