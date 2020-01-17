Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 19 public school leaders from across the state of Mississippi to an Administrator Advisory Council on Friday.
He vowed last year to seek input from public educators when considering legislation that will impact public schools.
“For Mississippi to succeed, our public schools must succeed,” Hosemann said in a statement. “This requires us to listen to educators and address their needs. I look forward to working with this group and other administrators to continue advancing student achievement and supporting our schools.”
The advisory council includes two representatives from each of Mississippi's nine regions: Northeast, Golden Triangle, East Central, Pine Belt, Coast, Capitol Area, Southwest, Delta and North Mississippi. It includes superintendents; elementary, middle and high school principals; career and technical, special education and curriculum and instruction directors.
Six of those administrators are from districts in the North Mississippi area.
Corinth School District superintendent Lee Childress and Baldwyn School District assistant superintendent Raymond Craven will represent Northeast Mississippi.
Millsaps Career & Technical Center director at Starkville-Oktibbeha School District Lenora Hogan and Columbus Municipal School District superintendent Cherie Labat will represent the Golden Triangle region.
Lewisburg Elementary School principal Sherry Anderson and Lafayette County School District superintendent Adam Pugh will represent North Mississippi.
“One of the most important things we can do for educators is listen to them and remove barriers in the way of the important work they are doing,” Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar Jr. said. “By keeping this group and other education organizations in the loop, we can more effectively share ideas and implement better policy to support our schools and students.”
Hosemann’s team will keep the Advisory Council informed about legislation relevant to public schools as the Senate moves throughout the 2020 Legislative Session.
He's asked members to share problems they may be dealing with in their districts and plans to call on members to participate in various study groups this summer to examine potential legislation for the 2021 Legislative Session.
Hosemann plans to name a separate advisory council of teachers in February.