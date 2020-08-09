TUPELO – A woman was arrested Saturday night after trying to steal an ambulance and attacking a paramedic with a machete.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said an ambulance crew responded to a house in the 600 block of North Church Street around 6 p.m Saturday Aug. 8. While the crew was attending the patient at the rear of the ambulance, a female suspect climbed into the driver’s seat and started to drive away.
One of the paramedics was able to reach in and turn off the key stopping the ambulance.
“After getting out of the ambulance the suspect reportedly charged a medic with a machete before fleeing,” McDougald said.
Tupelo police with the assistance of Lee County Deputies quickly located suspect in the area and detained her after a short foot chase. No injuries were reported and the ambulance was able to continue care for original patient.
The suspect was detained on misdemeanor charges. Initial investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.