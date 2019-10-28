BOONEVILLE - An ongoing investigation into stolen mail, identity theft and altered checks led to the arrest of a Booneville woman and an Alabama man.
Katie Butler, 27, of Booneville, was arrested in September and charged with eight counts of fraudulently obtaining services, two counts of credit card fraud, four counts of forgery, two counts of uttering a forgery, two counts of false pretense and burglary of a commercial building. Her bond was set at $270,000 and she remains in the Prentiss County Jail. She also has felony warrants out of Lauderdale County, Alabama.
Nathan Thomas O'Daniel, 29, of Florence, Alabama, was arrested at the same time. He is charged with burglary of a commercial building and conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was set at $135,000.
Officials say additional charges will likely come once the case is presented to the grand jury.