OXFORD - A man is facing multiple charges after critically shooting another man with a shotgun.
Officers were called to Peyton Circle in south Oxford around 6 p.m. Sept. 23 for a man who had reportedly been shot. When officers arrived, they determined the male victim had been shot with a shotgun by Jarquis Adams, 25, of Oxford. Adams was still at the scene and taken into custody without incident.
The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in critical condition. By Thursday, the victim had been upgraded to stable condition.
Adams was booked into the county jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.
Since Adams was on probation at the time of the shooting, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him, pending a revocation hearing.