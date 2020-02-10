OXFORD - A Lafayette County man was charged with commercial burglary after breaking into a barber shop last week.
Oxford police responded to Don & Dale's Barber Shop Feb. 7. The back door had been kicked in and the burglar stole cash and checks. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene as well as security camera footage from the area that showed the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Ryan Jones, 21, of Oxford, was arrested a few hours during a traffic stop. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center, charged with burglary of a commercial building and held on a $20,000 bond.