HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County man was jailed after he was caught trying to break into a house.
Holly Springs police were dispatched to the 100 block of Phillips Street Wednesday for a possible burglary in progress. The victim told officers a man tried to break into her house while she was inside.
Officers located Michael Smith, 48, of Holly Springs, and detained him. The victim identified him as the suspect and he was charged with attempted burglary. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662–252–2122.