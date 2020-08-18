TUPELO • A Tupelo man is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting his grandmother and breaking her jaw.
Tupelo police were dispatched to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 for a domestic violence assault case. The 74-year-old female victim said her grandson hit her in the face, breaking her jaw. She received treatment at the emergency room but will require further treatment in the future.
William H. McCord, 26, of Tupelo, was located around 6:30 a.m. the same day at the Super 7 Motel on McCullough Boulevard. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence.
During his initial court appearance Monday, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge James Weir ordered him held without bond.