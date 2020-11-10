WEST POINT • A Clay County man has been arrested in connection with a West Point shooting that sent a man to a Tupelo hospital in early October.
West Point police say Branden Stevenson, 18, was arrested in connection with an Oct. 11 shooting. Stevenson was booked into the Clay County Jail Nov. 9 around 3 p.m.. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
According to West Point detective Ramirez Ivy, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday Oct. 11 on Grove Street. The male victim was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was listed in stable condition days after the shooting.
The shooting capped a rash of shootings in the city that started Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning. Police said the gun violence started on the afternoon of Saturday Oct. 10 when someone fired shots at a house on South Division Street. The violence continued around 2:30 a.m. on Meadowbrook Circle where a residence was hit multiple times by gunfire. Another shooting around 6:30 a.m. hit a house on High Street.
During those three incidents, only property was damage. No people were injured. That changed just 30 minutes later on Grove Street.
Officials say more arrests are expected in connection with the shootings..
Anyone with information about the rash of gun violence is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151.