OXFORD • A Lafayette County man is behind bars after his violent assault of a woman sent her to the hospital.
Oxford police officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for an injured female around 6 p.m. Monday. Because of the nature of the injuries the victim suffered, the officers called in detectives. The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Brenton Morgan, 33, of Oxford, for aggravated domestic violence, a felony.
Officers located Morgan at his residence and were able to take him into custody. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $50,000 on the new charge. Because there is also a circuit court hold on Morgan, so he will remain in Lafayette County Detention Center until a hearing can be set.