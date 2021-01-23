VERONA – A Verona police officer is recovering after being attacked at a Raymond Avenue convenience store Saturday afternoon.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said an officer responded to an unwanted guest call at Papa V’s around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23. When the officer asked the man to leave, he jumped the officer.
“They tussled and went to the ground,” Nunn said. “During the struggle, the suspect tried to get the officer’s gun and it went off. No one was shot or injured by the gunshot.”
The officer gained control of the man and other officers arrived at the store. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene. The suspect has been arrested and he will be charged. Nunn said he will release the suspect’s name when he is formally charged, likely Monday.
The officer was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center. The chief said the officer suffered some injuries during the struggle, “minor cuts and bruises from rolling on the ground and getting hit in the face.”
Since the officer’s gun was fired, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle the officer-involved shooting investigation.