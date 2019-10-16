TUPELO • A male suspect attempted to rob CB&S Bank on 901 S. Gloster Wednesday afternoon, according to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Captain Charles McDougald.
TPD responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hat and sweatshirt and blue jeans and was described as an approximately 50-year-old white male. He fled on foot.
The investigation is ongoing, and TPD will release more details when appropriate, according to McDougald.