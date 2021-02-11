BOONEVILLE - A Booneville man is being held without bond, charged with murder in the death of his part-time girlfriend.
Russell Donail Williams, 64, of Booneville, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with first degree murder in the death of Tiffany Deann Copeland, 42, of Booneville, who had been missing for more than a week.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Williams and Copeland were known to date each other on occasion. Officials are still trying to determine the exact nature of the relationship.
Tolar did not offer any details of the crime or how Copeland was killed, but did say that "due to the egregious nature of the crime and the potential threat posed to the community, (Prentiss County Justice Court) Judge Kimi Kitchens deemed it necessary to hold the suspect without bond."
The Booneville Police Department took a missing persons report on Copeland on Friday Feb. 5. Family members said she had not been seen since Feb. 2 around 5 p.m. in Booneville.
Police were able to ping Copeland's phone and determined it was somewhere in the Blackland community, so the sheriff's office was brought in to assist the investigation.
"After searching for three days, a body was discovered in the Blackland community by community searchers (on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 8," Tolar said. "The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was then contacted and agents came to assess and assist with the scene. The body was later positively identified by a family member as Tiffany Copeland."
The investigation led officials to Williams, who has an extensive criminal history of violent crimes and is a registered sex offender. According to the Mississippi Sex Offender registry, Williams was convicted of rape in Prentiss County in March 2001.
Copeland's body was sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and recover any forensic evidence.