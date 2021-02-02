OXFORD - A Lafayette County man has been formally charged with making a false bomb threat at a crowded Oxford business Sunday afternoon.
According to the Oxford Police Department, the management of the Walmart called Lafayette County 911 around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 saying there was a person in the store telling customers that he planted a bomb inside the store, and that they needed to leave before it went off.
When police arrived moments later, store officials pointed out the suspect who was trying to leave. That person was detained without further incident. Police quickly evacuated the store and set up a perimeter, until additional resources could arrive. Three bomb dogs from other agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store.
Nearly four hours after the first call, the all-clear was given at 7:47 p.m.
Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, of Oxford, was charged with false reporting of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction. During his initial court appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $50,000.
Police Chief Jeff McCutchen thanked the Oxford Fire Department, the Ole Miss Police Department, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Panola County Sheriff's Department, and all the Walmart employees for their assistance.
This investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.