TUPELO - A man is facing multiple felony charges after a domestic dispute escalated this week.
Tupelo police were called to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Parkwood Drive Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed a male subject had forced his way into the home of his children's mother and assaulted her. He fled before police arrived.
The woman was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and was later released.
On Dec. 18, officers located and arrested Asa Alante Adkins, 26, of 433 South Thomas Street, Tupelo, and charged him with aggravated domestic violence and burglary of an occupied dwelling. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $40,000.