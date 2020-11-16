TUPELO - A Lee County man is facing serious felony charges after assaulting two police officers during a routine traffic stop.
A Tupelo patrolman spotted a 2004 Dodge Durango driving in a careless manner Nov. 8 around 10 p.m. and pulled the SUV over near the intersection of Briar Ridge Road and Eason Boulevard. The driver got out of the vehicle and became irate. When the officer attempted to arrest the man, he struck the officer in the face. The suspect also hit a second officer in the face before police were able to subdue and handcuff him.
Justin Darby, 29, of Plantersville, was charged with two counts of simple assault on an officer. The felony charge carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison and/or up to a $1,000 fine. The search of the Darby's vehicle revealed a felony amount of suspected methamphetamine. He was charged with several traffic offenses, including driving under the influence - second offense.
During the initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner set Darby's bond at $50,000.
Both officers were cleared medically and were able to return to duty.