OXFORD -An Attala County man has been arrested and charged with attacking a man who gave him a lift last fall.
A Uber driver called the Oxford Police Department Oct. 25, 2020 from East Jackson Avenue. The man said a person who had requested a ride had assaulted him. During the assault, the suspect damaged the driver's phone when he tried to call 911 and also damaged the man's vehicle.
The investigation showed the Uber was ordered by Samuel Robert Hudson, 23, of Kosciusko, and a warrant was issued for felonious malicious mischief.
On January 12th, 2021, Hudson turned himself in at the Lafayette County Detention Center on Jan. 12. During the initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500.