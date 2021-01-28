TUPELO • A Leflore County man has been charged with the felonious assault of a Verona police officer last weekend.
The incident started Jan. 23 around 3:30 p.m. when police responded to a call of a man laying in the road near Papa V’s, at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Palmetto Road.
“When my officer arrived, he found no one outside of the store, so went inside,” Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn told the Daily Journal. “He noticed a guy who he had received two previous calls on from the store manager for him to be removed.”
According to law enforcement officials, the officer told Percy Banger, 22, of Greenwood, he needed to leave the store and not return. The suspect reportedly responded by attacking the officer.
“Banger then went for the officer’s service weapon, and in the struggle for the officer to maintain control of his weapon, it discharged,” Nunn said.
Neither the men, the store clerk, nor any customers were injured by the gunfire. The officer suffered minor cuts and abrasions to the face from the struggle that saw both men go to the ground.
Banger was taken into custody on the scene. He was formally charged with aggravated assault on a police officer on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Banger was given his initial court appearance before Lee County Justice Court Judge Tony Rogers, who set his bond at $50,000.
Banger remains incarcerated in the Lee County Jail. While he said he was from Greenwood, the jail docket book lists him as homeless.
The firing of an officer’s gun automatically triggered an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, since it technically qualifies as an officer-involved shooting. Nunn said the officer is currently on leave until the investigation is complete and he is cleared by MBI and the District Attorney’s office to return to work.