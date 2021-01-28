TUPELO - A Leflore County man sits in the Lee County jail, charged with the felonious assault of a Verona police officer last weekend.
The incident started Jan. 23 around 3:30 p.m. when police responded to a call of a man laying in the road near Papa V's, at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Palmetto Road.
"When my officer arrived, he found no one outside of the store so went inside," said Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn. "He noticed a guy who he had received two previous calls on from the store manager for him to be removed."
The officer told Percy Banger, 22, of Greenwood, that he needed to leave the store and not return. The suspect responded by immediately assaulting the officer.
"Banger then went for the officer’s service weapon and in the struggle for the officer to maintain control of his weapon, it discharged," Nunn said.
Neither the men, the store clerk nor any customers were injured by the gunfire. The officer suffered minor cuts and abrasions to the face from the struggle that saw both men go to the ground.
Banger was taken into custody on the scene and charged with aggravated assault on an officer. He was carried before Lee County Justice Court Judge Tony Rogers, who set bond at $50,000.
Banger remains incarcerated in the Lee County Jail. While he said he was from Greenwood, the jail docket book lists him as homeless.
Since the officer’s gun was fired, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle the officer-involved shooting investigation. Nunn said the officer is currently on leave until the investigation is complete and he is cleared by MBI and the District Attorney's office to return back to work.