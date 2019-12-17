STARKVILLE - A man has been charged with attempted murder following a Sunday morning shooting incident in north Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department arrested Jessie Carpenter, 39, of Starkville, on Dec. 17 and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of weapon by a felon.
Police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the arrest stems from a Dec. 15, shooting incident that happened on Carver Drive. Officers initially responded to the report of a gunshot victim at OCH Regional Medical Center at 2:50 a.m. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Bond on the attempted murder charge was set at $500,000. Bonds for the other charges will be set Wednesday afternoon in Starkville Municipal Court.