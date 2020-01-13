OXFORD - A Saturday night of revelry ended with a trip to the Lafayette County Jail for an Oxford man.
Oxford police responded to South Lamar Boulevard Jan. 11 for a report of a man waving a gun. They located Quintin Bowens, 41, of Oxford. He was intoxicated and had two concealed weapons on him. He was initially arrested on the two misdemeanor charges. When police learned Bowens was a felon, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was given a bond of $5,000 by a justice court judge.