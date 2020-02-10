OXFORD - An Oktibbeha County man has been arrested and charged with car burglary in Oxford.
A resident on Massee Circle called police Feb. 3 to report an auto burglary. A witness was able to provide the tag number of the suspect's vehicle. That led to the arrest of Octavious McMullen, 20, of Starkville, during a Feb. 6 traffic stop.
He was charged with one count of automobile burglary and given a $2,500 bond but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him, preventing his release