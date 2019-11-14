OXFORD - A Lafayette County man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud.
A victim walked into the Oxford Police Department Nov. 11 to report stolen debit and credit cards and several unauthorized purchases being made. The investigation led police to Michael Fulkerson, 22, of Oxford.
Officials filed affidavits for four counts of felony credit card fraud. An arrest warrant was issued and Fulkerson was arrested Nov. 12 at his residence. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond.