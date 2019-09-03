OXFORD - A 43-year-old Lafayette County man has been charged with felony shoplifting from an Oxford auto parts store.
Officers with the Oxford Police Department were called to NAPA Auto Parts Aug. 29 to take a report on felony shoplifting. Employees said the stolen item was valued at $1,200. Officers identified the suspect from security video as Timothy Hayslett, 43, of Oxford. A felony warrant was issued and agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections were able to arrest Hayslett later that day.
Bond on the new charge was set at $2,500. MDOC placed a hold on Hayslett for a probation violation.