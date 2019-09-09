HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Holly Springs business.
Police were dispatched to a store located at the corner of Van Dorn Avenue and Chesterman Street in reference to a shooting on Sept. 3. The victim identified the shooter as Kalegio Moore, 24, of Holly Springs. A check revealed Moore has a prior felony conviction.
He was apprehended Sunday, Sept. 8, by the Holly Springs Police Department and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a total bond of $550,000.