TUPELO - A Tupelo man was arrested early Monday morning, charged with breaking into cars parked at the hospital.
Security at the North Mississippi Medical Center notified police around 1 a.m. Sept. 28 that multiple cars had been broken into in the parking lot at 830 South Gloster Street. The three vehicles - a Nissan Altima, a Ford F-150 and a Kia Rio - were all reportedly unlocked at the time of the thefts.
Hospital security looked through the surveillance images and provided Tupelo Police Department patrol officers with photographs of a male suspect. Around 2 a.m., officers detained William Humphrey, 26, of Tupelo, walking in the area of South Gloster and President streets. During that stop, police determined Humphrey was in possession of several stolen items.
During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Humphrey’s bond at $75,000 on three counts of burglary of an auto.