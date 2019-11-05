OXFORD – An Oxford restaurant employee has been arrested, accused of firing at least a have dozen shots at the business Sunday afternoon.
Bobby Parks, 22, of Sarah, was arrested shortly after the incident and carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was charged with shooting into a dwelling and bond was set at $200,000.
According to Oxford police spokesman Capt. Hildon Sessums, officers responded to a panic alarm Nov. 3 around 2 p.m. to the Buffalo Wild Wings, where someoene had fired shots outside the business.
During the investigation, they learned that Parks was an employee and had been in an altercation Saturday night at the restaurant with another employee. He was at the restaurant Sunday and mistook a patron on the patio for the coworker he was upset with. Someone in a silver BMW then picked up Parks. As they drove away, Parks fired around 6 shots at the person and the business. No one was injured.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.
Anyone with information should call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.