TUPELO - A Saltillo man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old woman Wednesday night.
James "Jamie" Eaton, 28, of Saltillo, was arrested the same night and charged with aggravated assault and other misdemeanor charges. Officials say the victim is currently in stable condition at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Eaton was arraigned and is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Eaton was on probation at the time of his arrest and will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury as a habitual offender, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to a 911 call March 11 around 6 p.m. The caller said a female had been stabbed and he was taking her to a County Road 931 Auburn store to meet the ambulance. The victim said Eaton stabbed her at a County Road 1349 residence in the Auburn community. By the time deputies arrived at the residence, Eaton had fled the scene.
Around 10:30 the same night, deputies found Eaton about 5 miles away in the Springhill community between Saltillo and Mooreville. A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a white male showed up uninvited and unwanted on his front porch and called 911. Eaton told deputies he owned the house and gave a false name while standing beside the front door. He was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information. The felony charge was added later.