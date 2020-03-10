OXFORD - A midnight cry for help led to the arrest of an Oxford man on domestic charges.
Oxford police received a call of a woman screaming in distress at a residence off Old Sardis Road around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. The responding officers made contact with a male resident.
The investigation showed that Jack Wilkinson, 36, of Oxford, had strangled the victim. He was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated domestic violence. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $40,000.