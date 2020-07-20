TUPELO – A person of interest has been detained in connection with a July 12 shooting at a major intersection in south Tupelo.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officials received a call around 9:30 a.m. July 12 of a shooting at the intersection of South Gloster Street and State Highway 6. Responding officers found an adult male victim with apparent non-life threatening injuries. The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center.
An anonymous tip led Tupelo police investigators to Kevin Crawford, 31, of Tupelo, who was later confirmed as a person of interest after authorities reviewed the physical evidence. Crawford was arrested July 17 when he reported to the local Mississippi Department of Corrections office. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge pro tem Harry Sumner ordered Crawford held without bond.
McDougald said officials believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.