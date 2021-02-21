SALTILLO - A man died from stab wounds and another person was taken into custody following a Sunday afternoon incident, the Lee County Sheriff's Department said.
The department posted on its Facebook page that it responded to a possible stabbing around 12:23 p.m. on County Road 2204, located near Lake Lamar Bruce east of Saltillo. Upon arrival, deputies found a male who had been stabbed. The officers discovered that the stabbing occurred at a residence down the road and responded to that location.
The victim was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died. A person of interest was taken into custody by deputies.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. The sheriff's department will release more information Monday.