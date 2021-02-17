TUPELO – A man trying to get his dog fell through the ice at the lake at Veterans Park Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, the man was walking his dog and it went out onto the ice. When the man tried to get the dog, the man’s weight broke the ice.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called to the southeastern portion of the lake around 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
“An adult male had fallen through, and bystanders were attempting to pull him out with a rope,” McDougald said. “The victim could not get out, so one TPD patrol officer lay prone on the ice and was able to get the rope to victim. Another TPD patrol officer was then able to pull in his partner and the victim.”
The victim was medically assessed on scene by arriving Tupelo Fire Units and treated for exposure.
People are reminded that it is extremely dangerous to walk on frozen bodies of water in our area. While the ice ice may look thick and solid, the risks are too high.