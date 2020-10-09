TUPELO • Natchez Trace Parkway rangers are investigating the death of a man found Thursday morning in a wrecked truck at an overlook in Tupelo.
Natchez Trace Parkway employees spotted a Ford Ranger pickup in a ditch at the Old Towne Overlook, near Milepost 264 in Lee County, around 7 a.m.
The employees found an unresponsive male inside the truck. Parkway rangers, the Tupelo Fire Department and medics responded and determined the driver was deceased. At that point, the Tupelo police and the Lee County Coroner were called to the scene.
The occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Billie Ray Foster, 59, of Tupelo. The preliminary investigation shows the truck was involved in a crash but it is unknown whether the crash caused Foster’s death.
The collision is currently under investigation and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.